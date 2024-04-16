Why Bully Ray Loved Everything About WWE Raw Main Event

After dethroning the long-reigning GUNTHER at WrestleMania 40, newly-crowned Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn was tasked with defending his title against an impassioned Chad Gable on this week's episode of "WWE Raw" in Montreal. With the added support of his hometown crowd and wife at ringside, Zayn ultimately emerged victorious against Gable, cementing the first successful title defense in his fourth reign as Intercontinental Champion. On the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his delight in watching this in-ring performance, as well as Zayn's emotional homecoming entrance.

"... The Intercontinental Championship and the main event of Raw between Sami Zayn and Chad Gable – excellent. Excellent piece of business last night," Ray said. "Loved it. Loved the thread throughout the show of Chad Gable training for the match. Loved the stuff with Sami. Incredible job with Sami's entrance. The continuous shot, seeing Sami in the back talking to Jey Uso. Sami leaves, tells the camera to follow him, starts talking to the camera. Remember right before a KISS concert would start, you'd see all the members coming out of the dressing rooms and walking through the concourse of the back of the arena, kind of pointing at the camera? And as fans, you knew, KISS is on the way. I got that same feeling last night from Sami Zayn."

As Ray mentioned, this week's episode of "WWE Raw" showcased a unique segue between Jey Uso's escape from The Judgment Day and Zayn's arrival through the buzzing Montreal crowd. Despite Zayn's electrifying entrance, and subsequent victory, it was Chad Gable who walked out on top, as he spoiled Zayn's post-match celebration with a traitorous German Suplex.

