WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Reacts To AEW Airing All In Backstage Footage

AEW recently broke the news cycle when they announced that the footage of the tussle between CM Punk and Jack Perry would be aired on "AEW Dynamite," however the angle has largely been panned online. Kevin Nash recently added his voice to the discussion during an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast and what he thinks it achieved.

"The fact that they put so much emphasis on this 'Zapruder' film, I'm thinking like wow," Nash said. He then dismissed the fans online who criticized Punk's aggressiveness and pointed out how the star never said he punched Perry. "He didn't punch him. I've never seen a fight in my life where somebody didn't throw a punch."

Nash further played down the tussle, claiming it could hardly be described as a scuffle, describing the whole situation as a misunderstanding. He then addressed AEW EVPs The Young Bucks trying to use the clip in an angle and sarcastically compared the All In footage to the infamous Tate-LaBianca Murders, where members of Charlie Manson's cult went on a gruesome killing spree that included actress Sharon Tate.

"The Young Bucks – after f**king witnessing this horrific 'Tate–LaBianca f**king murder' – I couldn't tell, but it looked f**king at one point Phil actually – with Perry's blood – wrote 'Helter Skelter' on the wall behind him," Nash joked. Nash also felt The Bucks' reasoning for showing the footage, even in kayfabe, wasn't sound.

"And the reason they lost the match at Wembley was because they weren't focused?" Nash asked. "No, mother**ker, you lost the match because that was the finish!"

