Body Language Expert Breaks Down CM Punk And Jack Perry's AEW All In Altercation

Last week on "AEW Dynamite," the promotion played security footage of a physical confrontation between CM Punk and Jack Perry at AEW All In, causing a great deal of debate among wrestling pundits and fans. To offer some added context for the footage, Wrestling Inc. reached out to Patryk Wezowski, founder of the Center for Body Language, who provided his expert analysis of the altercation.

As the two can be seen first squaring up with one another, Wezowski said that it's clear the situation is immediately tense, comparing their body language to that of two roosters preparing to fight. Perry tilts his head at Punk and strokes one of his hands through his hair — motions that Wezowski refers to as both provocative and patronizing. At that point, Punk looks around, seemingly contemplating how he will react to the unfolding situation. Things continue to grow in intensity from there, with Punk making an aggressive pointing gesture while Perry puts his hand on his chin, which Wezowski sees as continued patronizing.

"The up-down head movements of Jack indicate he is making his provocation even stronger," Wezowski said. "Jack going through his hair again with both hands, massaging his hair, which ... very likely [has] to do something with the context/provocation. It seems Jack is ridiculing [Punk] and knows [Punk] cannot take it. Jack saw his provocation worked half a minute before because he saw [Punk's] angry reaction, so he keeps doing it more, and more pronounced."

