AEW's Kenny Omega Assesses Logan Paul & Other WWE Stars' Chances In The G1

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is no stranger to the annual G1 Climax. New Japan Pro Wrestling's round robin tournament is often cited as one of the toughest and most prestigious in all of wrestling for the toll it takes on the performers involved, who manage to put on some of the most critically acclaimed matches ever in order to win the entire competition. Omega is the only non-Japanese wrestler to ever win the G1, so if anyone can judge whether a wrestler would be able to withstand the punishment of the tournament, it's him.

During a recent Twitch stream, Omega was asked what his opinions were on WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, to which Omega responded by saying that while he's good and will blossom into a great performer with time, something like a G1 would be asking too much.

"No [Logan Paul] absolute could not [compete in a G1]," Omega said. "Is he going to get there between now and...it depends on his commitment level, and not only that, does it matter? No. He's clearly setting his roots down in WWE and that's where he wants to succeed and that's where he wants to be a star and that totally makes sense."

Omega was then asked who which WWE stars he would like to see in the G1, to which he responded with Gunther for his physicality, Seth Rollins as Omega feels as if his style is similar to his and would be able to tell stories using his athletic ability, and Ilja Dragunov, who Omega also feels would be a great fit for the Best of the Super Juniors tournament as well.

