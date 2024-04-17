The Undertaker Details How WWE WrestleMania 40 Appearance Came Together

Due to the added stipulation of Bloodline Rules, WWE WrestleMania 40's main event title match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns became a magnet for interferences. Aside from the expected arrival of The Bloodline members, this title match also featured cameos from Seth Rollins, John Cena, and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who delivered an electrifying chokeslam to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. On a recent episode of "Six Feet Under," The Undertaker explained how his surprise appearance came together, beginning with a phone call from WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"It happened pretty spontaneously," Undertaker said. "We got to Philadelphia on Wednesday of that week. I think I got a call Tuesday from Triple H that said, 'Hey, there's a lot of things are going on, a lot of thoughts are being put into this. Would you want to be a part of it?' And I was like, 'Look, if it works and if I can help to it in any way, I don't really know how, but if I can be of help, fine. Whatever you guys need, just let me know.' [Triple H responded with] 'Okay, well, we don't have anything yet. We're just putting ideas together.'"

After Levesque put out feelers for his potential appearance at WrestleMania 40, Undertaker noted that he received follow-up text messages from senior producer Michael Hayes and "The Wiseman" Paul Heyman, indicating that backstage officials were making progress on their main event plans. It wasn't until about a quarter-way into the night two festivities, though, that Undertaker received confirmation that he was locked into those plans.

"I get a text during Sunday, and that's when you see me get up [from the seat]," Undertaker said. "At that point, I knew there was a good chance, but it still was [not fully solidified], and that's [when I knew] 'Okay, oh, I got to go.'"

