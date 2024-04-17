WWE NXT Women's Title Set To Be Defended At Spring Breakin'

Another match has been set for "WWE NXT's" Spring Breakin' special, and it will be a "NXT" Women's Championship match on the first night of the event next week.

Champion Roxanne Perez will defend the title against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley. The match was made official by general manager Ava in a backstage segment. Perez was talking with Kelly Kincaid about Valkyria and Paxley, as the latter turned on the former champion last week. Perez told Kincaid she'll be interested to see the two fight it out and she may give the winner a shot at the title. However, Ava told her that she will be defending the belt against both women in a Triple Threat match.

Perez captured the "NXT" Women's Championship from Valkyria at "NXT" Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania 40 weekend. Valkyria tapped out to Perez's armbar, and was seen in a sling the following week. Paxley, who had been helping and by the side of Valkyria throughout her title reign, turned on her former friend, and sent her crashing into the ring steps as Perez looked on. Paxley questioned if Valkyria was really ready for another match, and said that she is. The match will be Perez's first title defense since winning the belt and entering her second reign as Women's Champion.