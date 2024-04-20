Ryan Nemeth Shares Experiences With AEW Legend Sting

Some stories about wrestlers are so ubiquitous that you don't have to work within the industry to know them, and the consensus is that veteran star Sting is a pretty nice guy.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a wrestler in any locker room over the past 40-something years with anything negative to say about the "Stinger." One of those people to cherish a seemingly small act of kindness is journeyman wrestler Ryan Nemeth. Nemeth, the younger brother of Dolph Ziggler, made sporadic appearances on AEW programming in 2023, which is when he ran into Sting backstage.

During his appearance on "Sportskeeda," Nemeth shared details about a brief encounter with Sting that meant a lot to him.

"It was maybe my second or third match ever in AEW, it was preparing to wrestle against PAC on 'Dynamite,'" Nemeth recalled. "I was pacing around behind the entrance ramp, a little bit nervous because I was still a new person. I don't officially work here yet. I'm just in someone else's playground and workplace, so to speak. And Sting was watching me pace around, and he said, 'That reminds me a lot of myself when I was younger.' And I said, 'How do you mean?' And he says, 'Nervous, bleached blonde hair, tan skin, hoping everything goes perfectly.' And I said, 'Yeah, that's me right now.' He goes, 'You'll be fine,' and he walked off. And I was like, 'Yeah, dude. Sting.' Those little moments that he probably forgets ever happened, but I will never forget that, you know?"

Sting called time on his legendary career earlier this year, enjoying a massive sendoff at AEW Revolution 2024.