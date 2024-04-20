Why Rhea Ripley Says WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Was 'Mami's Show'

Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was on the run of a lifetime with the title, before an injury that led to her vacating the belt on "WWE Raw." One of the most important matches to her while she was carrying the championship was a successful defense against Nia Jax in her home country of Australia, in the main event of Elimination Chamber in Perth.

Advertisement

Ripley spoke with the "Cheap Heat" podcast during WrestleMania 40 weekend and was asked about her experience at the premium live event. She called it "bloody amazing" and said it was a dream come true.

"I hadn't been there to compete in seven years. Last time I was there, I competed for Riot City Wrestling," Ripley explained. "So coming back not only a WWE Superstar but your Women's World Champion, it's incredible. My face was on the [X, formerly Twitter] hashtag. I don't think that's saying enough, right there. That was Mami's show. It was absolutely epic and everything that I could have dreamed of and to see my family in the front and see all my friends, it was a very special moment for me."

Advertisement

Following her successful retention in her home country, Ripley went on to defend her championship to open WrestleMania weekend against Becky Lynch, who earned the opportunity after winning the Elimination Chamber match in Perth. Ripley defeated Lynch in the opening match of night one before suffering an apparent shoulder injury during a backstage angle with rival Liv Morgan.

According to the "Wrestling Observer," Ripley suffered an AC joint sprain in the brawl with Morgan, which also saw the former champion be hit with a flying chair. The report claims that the injury could take four to six weeks for Ripley to gain mobility, and a further three months for her to get back in action.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Cheap Heat" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.