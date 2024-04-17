WWE Star Logan Paul Announces He's Going To Be A Father

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul has announced that he's going to be a father. Paul revealed the news on his podcast, "Impaulsive," as well as with a post on Instagram showing himself and his fiance Nina Agdal along with ultrasound pictures.

"Nina is pregnant," Paul said on his podcast. "She's about 16 weeks pregnant and she's due this fall. And wow. What a feeling. What a feeling to get told by the person you love most in the world that you guys are having another person together that's gonna be half her and half me."

Paul also revealed that he and Agdal were not yet aware of the baby's gender. However, the WWE performer did have some thoughts to share on the topic.

"If it's a girl, ... I'm just gonna melt," Paul continued. "It's a feeling that I can't even comprehend right now, especially if [she] looks anything like Nina. I love Nina so much, and then [to have] this little version of her that's also half me that's going to be my entire life? Having a child is something I've looked forward to for so long."

Though he's wanted to become a father for a few years, Paul said he hadn't found the right person to go on that journey with until he met Agdal. The wrestler and social media star also expressed his confidence that Agdal will be an "amazing mother" to their child. At the same time, Paul said he was aware of the responsibilities that come with being a father.

"As you guys know, I can be pretty selfish," Paul stated. "For the first time in my life, I have moved two rungs down the priority ladder."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Impaulsive" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.