Cody Rhodes Opens Up About Cutting WWE Raw Promo On The Rock & 'LDS'

Prominent figures within WWE have been very vocal about entering a new era, but one of the recent changes has seen the company harkening back to the "Attitude Era" with an increase in adult language. Much of the controversial language has been uttered surrounding the ongoing story involving Cody Rhodes, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. Speaking on "SI Media with Jimmy Traina," Rhodes said he was responsible for amping up the language even further to get on The Rock's level.

"I think I said earlier how much respect I have for The Rock," Rhodes said. "It gets to a point, though, where you can't have so much respect that you put your hands down. And I had been really diplomatic. ... It wasn't so much that it wasn't working with the fans. I don't think it was resonating with him."

Rhodes looked back on the promo where he called The Rock an a**hole and accused the wrestler of having "LDS," or "little d**k syndrome," and believes that is when The Rock began taking him seriously. According to the Undisputed WWE Champion, the moment served as a turning point in the storyline and provided more raunchiness reminiscent of the era Johnson came up in.

"I wanted to just speak his language," Rhodes said. "He came from that era of that cutthroat, crash TV. He's been in every era, but I wanted to just speak his language and let him know someone — if not a few people — on this current roster can speak your language, if you'd like."

Despite some of the things said during that feud, Rhodes is still very aware that WWE is for the whole family. The performer said he felt some guilt knowing that younger audience members were watching, but believes that the intensity was warranted for the situation.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SI Media with Jimmy Traina" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.