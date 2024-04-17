Backstage Report Indicates WWE NXT Star Also Working As Producer

Returning to WWE on the "WWE NXT" brand in February, Shawn Spears caught many fans by surprise as the former Tye Dillinger retained his AEW persona, attacking Ridge Holland with a chair in his re-debut for the company after being released in February 2019. It might not come as a surprise, however, to find out that the veteran is also settling into a role outside the ring, learning the ins and outs of producing.

Fighful Select reports that as of last night's episode, Spears began shadowing "NXT" producer Johnny Moss, and played a hand in both women's matches on the show, Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice and Thea Hail vs. Tatum Paxley. Previously, Spears had indicated to Fightful that his return to "NXT" would include responsibilities other than just wrestling, though exactly what else he would be doing wasn't made clear at the time.

The report, which also listed Wesley Blake, Matt Bloom, and Oney Lorcan as fellow former WWE stars now producing for "NXT," noted that Moss, a 19-year veteran of the English wrestling scene, is "liked universally [by talent] as both a coach and a producer," setting Spears up for success under his tutelage, though it was not made clear if or when he might transition into a full-time producing role. Spears, whose feud with Holland has been the predominant storyline of his return thus far, observed Holland's win over Joaquin Wilde last night, and it appears as though that rivalry will continue further, as Holland shoulder-bumped Spears on his way to the backstage area after the match.

