Young Bucks Comment On All In Backstage Footage Shown On AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks and Tony Khan's decision to air the backstage footage from AEW All In, which showed a backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry, has come under scrutiny as of late. While the controversial stunt bolstered ratings for last week's episode, questions of taste and tact have been asked by many in the days that followed. In a new interview with Sports Illustrated, Matt Jackson said the segment added appropriate heat to The Bucks' current feud with Punk's former friends FTR.

"Old wounds were reopened," Jackson said. "We decided it was only fair to be transparent and honest with our fans. We needed to give them context about why we feel we came up short at All In London. Our bodies were there in the ring wrestling FTR at Wembley, but our minds were in the back with the scapegoat in the entire situation, Jack Perry. The three of us specifically were wronged that night, and I haven't gotten over that." His brother Nick echoed Matt's comments, saying he had "zero regrets" about airing the footage.

"As EVPs, we were given a task for that week by the boss and we did it to the best of our abilities," Nick said.

The Jackson brothers' comments are similar to AEW President Tony Khan's, as the executive also cited the upcoming match between The Young Bucks and FTR, which is the first time the two teams have tangled since All In, as reason enough to air the footage and make it part of AEW on-screen canon.

