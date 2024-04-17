Tony Khan Discusses Releasing All In Footage, Fan Reaction To Jack Perry

It's been one week since AEW made the controversial move of airing previously unseen backstage footage from AEW All In, which showed the heated confrontation between CM Punk and Jack Perry. Having faced criticism and questions regarding why he decided to air the footage, AEW owner Tony Khan has an answer. Appearing on "The Chris Russell Show," Khan revealed that the main motive behind airing the All In footage was to help build heat for the ongoing rivalry between The Young Bucks and FTR.

"Well, I think it made a lot of sense," Khan said. "First of all, [there's the] FTR/Young Bucks ladder match coming up at AEW Dynasty for the World Tag Team Championships. This is the fourth chapter in FTR vs. The Young Bucks...the last time they wrestled, Young Bucks/FTR III, was at Wembley Stadium, AEW All In. And a lot happened that day. They were the third match on the pay-per-view and at one point it looked like we were going to have to call them up and they were going to have to wrestle the first match.

"And then they ended up going on in the spot they were in, but the Young Bucks said, the whole day, everything that happened, it really affected their mental preparation, they weren't able to pray before the match, they were very stressed out. They slipped on the banana peel and lost the match but they blame FTR, they blame what happened at Wembley Stadium, and that's why, in hindsight, that's why they refused to shake FTR's hand."

