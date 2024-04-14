Big Stipulation Added To AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals At Dynasty

With a week and a day left until AEW's inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21, Tony Khan continued to put the finishing touches on the card during Saturday's "AEW Collision." Before the episode's tag team main event, play-by-play commentator Tony Schiavone announced that the finals of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament, which will be contested at Dynasty between The Young Bucks and FTR to determine who will hold the currently vacant tag titles, will be a ladder match.

The ladder match is a relatively rare stipulation in AEW — the Dynasty title fight will be just the 14th such match in the company's five-year history, and the fourth to be contested for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The Young Bucks have been in two of the previous three, while FTR competed in the third — despite the Dynasty match being the two teams' fourth encounter, they have never squared off under ladder match rules. Per Cagematch, the Bucks are 1-1 in AEW ladder matches and 5-8 in ladder matches over the course of their career; FTR lost their lone AEW ladder match and in fact have only participated in three total ladder matches across three promotions, with a combined record of 1-2.

The stipulation announcement comes after the Bucks and FTR took their feud to new levels of controversy by using it to justify the airing of actual footage showing the backstage fight between Jack Perry and CM Punk at Wembley Stadium at All In 2023, the day of what turned out to be Punk's final AEW match. Wembley was also the site of the last match between the Bucks and FTR — FTR was victorious that night, retaining the tag titles and taking a 2-1 lead in matches between the two teams. The winners at Dynasty will become the first-ever 3-time AEW World Tag Team Champions; no other team has more than one reign.