WWE Star Karl Anderson Recalls Time With Bullet Club, Figuring Out The Name

Though he's now back in WWE, Karl Anderson was once an instrumental figure in the formation of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's popular Bullet Club faction. Appearing on a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Anderson recalled that period of his career, explaining how the group's first leader came up with the name shortly after NJPW put them all together.

"Finn Balor goes, 'They asked me what [we] think the name should be. What do you think?' I said, 'I don't care, Ferg. Tell me,'" Anderson said. "He said, 'I think Bullet Club.' I said, 'Beautiful. I love the sound of it.' That was it."

Though Anderson said he views himself as a creative individual, he also knew that Balor was someone who "likes to be in control of things." With Anderson already sporting the nickname "Machine Gun" in the promotion, the Bullet Club name sounded immediately like the right fit, so Anderson offered his support. With their name settled on, it wasn't long before the faction began raising the stock of all its members in NJPW.

Known as Prince Devitt at the time, Balor became the first leader of Bullet Club, with Anderson, recent WWE signing Tama Tonga, and Bad Luck Fale rounding out the original lineup. Over time, dozens more members would make their way in and out of the faction, and Anderson departed in 2016 upon joining WWE. He would later rejoin the group for a brief period before eventually returning to WWE once again.

