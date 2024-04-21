Cody Rhodes On Being On 'Same Playing Field' As Rollins, Reigns At WWE WrestleMania 40

On a recent "SI Media with Jimmy Trainia", Cody Rhodes made an appearance to speak about becoming Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 40, as well as his experience working with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and The Rock over the weekend. Rhodes was honest about feeling like he was on the same level as his competitors, but also admitted he doesn't like to use the phrase "over" to describe success. "I was so excited that Seth and myself and Roman were on the same playing field ... a really overused word in sports entertainment, pro wrestling is "over" and I tell everybody ... don't use that word cause nobody in this generation is "over". Rock is "over", Cena is "over". "Over" means you cannot step outside your house, you cannot walk into an airport."

Rhodes also commented on The Undertaker appearing during his singles match with Reigns at WrestleMania 40, and described what he said to himself during that moment. "When I heard "the gong" and there was the Undertaker. The one thing I verbally, I might have said it out loud was "this is 40 years of WrestleMania" ... just a really special thing, I am forever grateful to everyone who was involved on my side and everybody who was involved even on Roman's side."

Rhodes found out who his first opponent for the Undisputed WWE Championship will be on Friday's "WWE Smackdown," where AJ Styles and LA knight went one on one to determine the number one contender.

