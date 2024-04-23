WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Discusses 'Big Fight Feel' Of WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 had no shortage of unforgettable moments and title changes, but the one that perhaps outshines the rest is Cody Rhodes finishing his story by dethroning Roman Reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

While appearing on "Sports Illustrated Media," Rhodes reflected on the atmosphere in the Lincoln Financial Field during the night two main event match between him and "The Tribal Chief."

"There's an energy that's hard to describe," said the WWE Universal Champion. "We always want it, but we know the nights we don't have it and we know the nights that it's there. Like, a complete understanding between you and the audience."

"The American Nightmare" knew as soon as he entered the arena that the energy was present within the Philadelphia crowd. He recalled a moment during the match when he and Reigns looked at one another and the intense look of Reigns led to him being struck by everything that was going on around him.

"Everything that was happening was succeeding and that's just such a beautiful piece of music to write because that audience, I'll forever have some link to Philly," Rhodes said. "I mean, it's a worldwide audience that comes to WrestleMania, but it was really special that [it] happened in Philly."

Rhodes will make his first televised defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event next month in Lyon, France.

