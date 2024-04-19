Thunder Rosa Discusses Confidence Level Heading Into AEW Dynasty

In two days, Thunder Rosa will have an opportunity to reclaim the AEW Women's World Championship as she challenges the reigning titleholder, Toni Storm, at AEW Dynasty. Rosa previously held the title in 2022, but due to a lingering back injury, she was later forced to relinquish it. On a recent episode of "Busted Open After Dark," Rosa looked ahead at her upcoming title match, revealing that while she has yet to regain the AEW Women's World Championship, she has surely regained her confidence.

"I'm very f***ing confident," Rosa said. "You've been part of my journey, and you know how long it took me to just get my confidence back in the ring, period. I feel like the more I step in, the more my old self is sparked again. But I'm a new person, and you guys have seen it throughout the last six weeks that you have been able to see me and see me do a bunch of promos and backstage [segments] ... I came from the ground, I'm again on top, and I'm pain-free. And probably, this is the healthiest I've been physically, spiritually, and mentally. I think Toni should be scared of that more than anything else, because somebody with a clear head can be more dangerous than somebody with a foggy head and not knowing what they want in their life."

AEW Dynasty will mark Rosa's third overall match against Storm. The first, of course, took place at the 2022 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where Rosa successfully defended the AEW Women's Championship. The second opposing matchup took form in tag team competition, as Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo defeated Storm and Mariah May on the March 20 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.