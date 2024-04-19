Dave Meltzer On How Much Influence Bryan Danielson Has Over His AEW Booking

Last year, it was reported that Bryan Danielson had a major role on the AEW creative team, with Danielson later clarifying that he simply provides ideas to owner Tony Khan on occasion. In terms of his own storylines and matches, however, it appears Danielson has quite a lot of say. During a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer stated that Danielson has been choosing his recent opponents and matches.

"Danielson isn't doing it unless it's Danielson's idea to do it," Meltzer said. "When it comes to Danielson, you gotta defer to Danielson. He may not always be right but he's the one making the calls. I mean, Tony's making the final calls, but Danielson isn't doing anything he doesn't want to do."

Meltzer was speaking concerning Danielson's upcoming match on tomorrow's "AEW Collision." Just one night before he faces Will Ospreay in a marquee first-time singles bout that has been built for months, Danielson will perform in a Bunkhouse Brawl, teaming with Claudio Castagnoli against Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. While it's possible to criticize Danielson wrestling one night before a major singles match, Meltzer's statement indicates it was the performer's own idea.

Danielson is in the midst of the last full-time year of his wrestling career, with a plan to step away when his AEW contract ends. While it's not yet clear when or where the 42-year-old will finish up this run, he announced last year that he will spend less time on the road wrestling and more time at home with his family. Danielson has clarified, however, that he has no intent to stop competing entirely, stating that he'd still like to step in the ring from time to time for the rest of his life.

