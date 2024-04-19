WWE's Becky Lynch Opens Up About Punching Dominik Mysterio In The Face

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch came face-to-face with Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley on the March 25 episode of "WWE Raw." As Lynch and Ripley aimed fiery words at each other, Mysterio eventually interjected himself between them. Unfortunately for Mysterio, his attempt to defuse the situation resulted in Lynch punching him square in the jaw. During a recent interview on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Lynch talked about the sight of her clocking the Judgment Day member, revealing that it was a "one hundred percent" intentional move.

"I still have a little cut on my knuckle. Yeah, [there's] a little scab there from it. That was one of my favorite moments," Lynch said. "That was great. "One of my proudest moments behind writing this book. [I was] doing the Lord's work."

When asked about the possibility of Mysterio seeking revenge on her in the future, Lynch indicated that she wasn't too worried about it. "I think he felt that punch and probably won't [seek revenge]. I think he's probably done with me. I would suggest, if he is smart, he will probably be done with me. Otherwise, round two is coming up," Lynch said.

12 days after her thunderous punch to Mysterio, Lynch challenged Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship in the opening contest of night one of WrestleMania 40. Despite Lynch's best efforts, it was Ripley who walked away victorious that night after nailing "The Man" with a superkick and her signature Riptide.

