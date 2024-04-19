WWE's The Rock Shows Appreciation For NATO Spirit Of The Industry Award

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been responsible for a lot of box office success in Hollywood and the National Association of Theater Owners has decided to pay him back. Johnson took to Instagram to thank NATO (no relation to the North American Treaty Organization), Disney and Cinema Con for the Spirit of the Industry Award he received at the recent convention of cinema owners and operators.

"They say, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.When you're the Final Boss – none of the that s**t stays in Vegas," Johnson wrote. "THANK YOU @DISNEY & @CINEMACON Global Theatrical Exhibitors for this amazing Spirit of the Industry Award. As artists and filmmakers our main priority will always be to create the most THRILLING THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE we can for audiences around the world. Telling stories is an honor. Delivering those stories to the world – is a privilege. Whether an OPPENHEIMER or a MOANA 2, the EXPERIENCE we deliver lasts a lifetime.And what an experience I was able to have in Vegas with this incredible audience and my partners and colleagues. Thank you so much and LET'S SHOOT."

Johnson also attached a video where he was effusive with his thanks to Disney, hyping up both the animated sequel Moana 2, as well as the live-action remake of Moana. Johnson is currently away from WWE programming following the Bloodline's loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Though Johnson has promised some revenge against The Undertaker for the help he gave Rhodes that night in Philadelphia.