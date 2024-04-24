R-Truth Reacts To WWE Crowd's Investment In Him

R-Truth made an appearance on "The Ringer Wrestling Show" right after WrestleMania 40, where he spoke about winning the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship with The Miz as well as how grateful he is that the crowd has been invested in him for such a long period of time. Truth explained all the emotions he was feeling after winning the 6-Pack Ladder match over the weekend.

Advertisement

"It was surreal y'all, there's no words that I can even find. I don't even think they have made a word for the way I felt in that moment ... everything I'm hearing this energetic, this electrified crowd that invested in me, IN ME! I'm hearing that, I'm feeling that. There's no words to express how grateful I was for that."

Truth was also asked about his relationship with Miz, and what it meant to have that WrestleMania moment with someone who he's known for most of his career, to which Truth replied, "The Miz is underrated big time. The Miz is so underestimated, when we talk about being a ring general, Miz is a ring general ... a match, telling a story, ring awareness, when proper things should be done, how you're going to feel, how he is as a husband, a father, a friend and he's always had my back and supported me." Truth and Miz will have their first title defense against "DIY" at WWE Backlash.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ringer Wrestling Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.