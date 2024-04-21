Thunder Rosa Discusses Her Return To Pay-Per-View At AEW Dynasty, Feud With Toni Storm

AEW Dynasty will be a big night for many stars on the roster. However, for Thunder Rosa, there is a little more emotion behind her AEW Women's World Championship match with "Timeless" Toni Storm. Dynasty will be the first pay-per-view Rosa has wrestled on since Double or Nothing 2022 as her scheduled match with Storm at that year's All Out event was canceled due to a serious back injury that kept her out of action for 16 months. Rosa recently appeared on "Busted Open Radio" to discuss her return to pay-per-view, and how Storm has yet to see the real "La Mera Mera."

"This is something I've been waiting for...oh my god, almost two years," Rosa said. "One, I haven't been on a pay-per-view in two years, and two, to go for a title that I never lost. It really means a lot to me and I'm really glad I was able to say my story on Saturday [AEW Collision] the way that I did, otherwise I think we were going to be missing a big piece [of the story], especially for my return."

Rosa and Storm have been at each other's throats in recent weeks, with Storm ruining Rosa's face paint after "La Mera Mera" cut a passionate promo on what this match means to her. The former champion admitted that Storm has developed so much over the past few months, which has been great for her as it allows for better storytelling on TV and in their matches, even leaning into their past as tag team partners under the short-lived name of Thunderstorm in 2022.

