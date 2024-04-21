Swerve Strickland Discusses Becoming First Black AEW World Champion, Taking Risks

Later tonight, Swerve Strickland will have the opportunity to become AEW's first-ever Black world champion when he challenges Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship at the company's Dynasty pay-per-view. As Strickland points out, though, this opportunity didn't come without some major sacrifices and risks along the way. Before he faces Joe at Dynasty, Strickland spoke with "AEW Unrestricted" about the possibility of making AEW history while also looking back on his own history in the professional wrestling business.

"It means a lot [to potentially be the first Black AEW World Champion]," Strickland said. "In this day and age, in the year of 2024, it's hard to accomplish something new. It's industry-wide no matter what. Box office records are being broken like every month now it feels like across the industry, so it's just trying to find your place of where you belong in the business and try to make a stamp on it, own something."

"It's a little bit easier to just follow in another path that somebody has already carved," Strickland continued. "It's a lot more challenging, a lot more risky, and a lot more damaging to try to create your own. It's a lot of risk involved with that too."