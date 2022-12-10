More Drama Between Keith Lee And Swerve Strickland At ROH Final Battle

Swerve In Our Glory, aka Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, have had various issues since their feud against and eventual loss to The Acclaimed this past fall. Despite this, they put their differences aside and reunited to face off against Shane Taylor Promotions' Shane Taylor and JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle in a match built on Keith Lee's loyalty as a tag team partner.

The match saw the relationship between Swerve and Lee suffer even further, with a mistimed forearm from Keith taking his tag team partner out of commission. This led to Strickland abandoning his partner, leaving "Limitless" Lee to fend for himself against Griffey and Taylor. This paralleled the scene at AEW Full Gear 2022, where Lee walked out on Swerve during their rubber match against The Acclaimed due to Strickland slapping his partner mid-match.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions have been on a downward spiral for months now, and their rise to the top of the AEW tag team division occurred despite their differences. The duo won the AEW World Tag Team Championships from The Young Bucks in a triple threat match at "AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest" Week One. Swerve's cutthroat methods would go on to frustrate Lee, and their frequent in-ring miscommunications led to them losing the titles at "AEW Dynamite Grand Slam" to The Acclaimed in September.

Despite Swerve's actions, Lee did end up getting the win at Final Battle, capitalizing on a miscommunication between Taylor and Griffey to defeat the latter with the Big Bang Catastrophe to win his first ROH match since 2017.