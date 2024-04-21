Matt Hardy Weighs In On AEW Debuting So Many Free Agent Signings In Short Period

March 2024 was a big one for AEW as the company officially welcomed three of the hottest free agents in the world. At Revolution, Will Ospreay wrestled his first match as an AEW-contracted wrestler when he faced Konosuke Takeshita. Days later on the March 6 edition of "AEW Dynamite," Kazuchika Okada became All Elite as he officially joined forces with The Young Bucks, and one week after that, Mercedes Mone arrived at the "Big Business" edition of "AEW Dynamite." While all three have settled into their roles in AEW, could the company have done something different? Former AEW star Matt Hardy believes so as he revealed what he would have done on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast.

Advertisement

"You have Will Ospreay show up, boom, it's a big deal. I feel like that is something that should have just been talked about for four to six weeks," Hardy stated, expressing the same thing about Okada and Mone. He believes that AEW should have potentially spaced out the debuts to make each one feel more special. "When a lot is going on, you have jammed a lot of stuff on the program and into the viewer's eyes. I feel like these events could have been longer and taken more time to develop and really highlight how big of a deal it is to get this huge superstar to AEW."

On top of Ospreay, Okada, and Mone, AEW has also signed the likes of Deonna Purrazzo and Bryan Keith. Meanwhile, there are rumors that TNA legends Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, better known as the Motor City Machine Guns, will become All Elite in the near future.

Advertisement

Please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.