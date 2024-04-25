Former WWE Star Mandy Rose Shares Her Favorite NXT Match

Upon her return to the "WWE NXT" brand in the summer of 2021, Mandy Rose notably led the Toxic Attraction stable (comprised of her, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne) while also boasting her first-ever title reign with the "NXT" Women's Championship. In this reign, Rose scored wins over the likes of Raquel Gonzalez, Kay Lee Ray, Zoey Stark, and Cora Jade. It was also during this reign that Rose says she put on her favorite overall match in "NXT" — a four-way title bout between her, Jade, Ray, and Io Shirai at the 2022 NXT Stand & Deliver event.

"My entrance was really cool ... When they told me I was coming down on one of those [elevated platforms], I was like, 'Oh, no, I don't know if I could do this,' because I'm also so scared of props getting messed up, and God forbid," Rose said on a recent episode of the "Power Alphas Podcast." "It wasn't that big. I was so nervous, and the worst is when I came out, it was dark, obviously. And I had to stand on it and they put me all the way up in the dark because the beginning of it was me up at the top and I came down. So it was super scary. I don't know if I looked funny. I don't know if you guys noticed, but I just felt like I was just trying to be so stoic and not [showing fear]. It was really cool, though, watching it."

Aside from her dramatic entrance, Rose found great joy in the collaborative in-ring performance put on by her, Jade, Shirai, and Ray (now known as Alba Fyre). And considering that she portrayed a ruthless heel at the time, Rose believes the finish of the match, which saw her steal a potential pinfall from Shirai, was quite fitting.

