Malaki Black Pins Adam Copeland, Gets Trios Victory For House Of Black On AEW Dynasty

Malakai Black and the House of Black were victorious on Sunday at AEW Dynasty.

Black and the team picked up the win by nefarious means, after a blistering contest Black sprayed his trademark black mist in Copeland's face, giving him a chance to hit Black Mass and pin the AEW TNT Champion. Copeland was flanked by NJPW Strong Champion Eddie Kingston and ROH World Champion Makr Briscoe, but the trio of champions were no match for House of Black. Black had been a thorn in Copeland's side since Copeland won the AEW TNT Championship on March 20. With a victory over the champion, a shot at the coveted title could be in Black's future.

Black is a former AEW Trios Champion, but has not held a singles title in AEW. Should he be granted a match against Copeland, it would mark Black's first chance at a single title since the match to crown the inaugural AEW International Champion (then known as the All-Atlantic Championship).