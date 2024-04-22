Tony Khan Offers Update On Potential AEW Streaming Archive

The upcoming AEW media rights deal is at the forefront of Tony Khan's mind moving forward into the company's fifth year of existence, with the AEW President saying a "very lucrative deal" will soon be settled in the United States.

On a media call before Sunday's AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, Khan was asked if there was a formulated plan to move AEW television onto a streaming service or for a possible bundle plan for consumers in the U.S. He said they will be looking at and evaluating a streaming deal during rights negotiations to present AEW's library in its totality as it hasn't been made available for fans.

"We've had hundreds of episodes of 'Dynamite,' 'Rampage,' and now 'Collision' is approaching a one-year anniversary," Khan said. "We've done so many great pay-per-view events, I think over the past five years a large percentage of the best events on pay-per-view in wrestling have been AEW. The whole library had never been in one place together. There's no place to really go back and watch all these 'Dynamites' and all these great events. So, an archived library and a place to put streaming events, it's a really interesting idea. Wrestling fans are able to watch a lot of events on streaming, and the AEW events should be up there. It's something I expect to happen in our next media rights deal."

Khan said the company is in an exclusive window talking to Warner Bros/Discovery, where its programming currently airs, which he called "amazing," and said it's been a great time working with them. He said the deal is very important and wants to respect AEW's media partner and reiterated "how important" the negotiations are to him. Khan said where all AEW shows air in 2025 is still "to be determined," but stated that it's a very exciting time for them as a company.