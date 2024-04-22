Matt Hardy Comments On AEW 'Cooling Off,' Being 'Out Of The Honeymoon Phase'

Matt Hardy feels that AEW is no longer at its peak and warns that fans may turn away if the shows continue to be poorly booked.

On a recent episode of his podcast "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Hardy discussed the current state of AEW, claiming that AEW is not at peak form. He stated that Swerve Strickland not winning the AEW World Championship at Revolution 2024 was a turning point.

"They're [AEW] not in the honeymoon phase right now, that's kind of over. People loved what they were doing but that honeymoon phase is over," said Hardy. "I feel like since then, the company has cooled off. Has Swerve cooled off? I don't know but the company has cooled off."

Citing the CM Punk controversy as evidence of poor booking, Hardy also stated that "start-stop booking" has hindered the momentum of many up-and-coming wrestlers. "The Broken One" used Wardlow as an example of the inconsistency in AEW booking, and cautioned that erratic booking decisions may turn away the audience.

"I would love to be able to book a guy like Wardlow because I've said that here on the show, I think he's a good-looking dude who has got an incredible attitude, just a phenomenal attitude. I think he has the potential to be a huge star, I think he has the potential to be champion, I think he has the potential to be the face of the brand," said the veteran star. "I think you really have to follow through with these people and see it to the end because if you don't the audience will cool off from them, or if they go away, they will forget about them or whatever, you might lose that opportunity to make someone.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.