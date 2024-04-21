Matt Hardy Explains Why AEW Showing CM Punk All In Footage Was A Mistake

Earlier this month, CM Punk opened up about his infamous AEW All In altercation with Jack Perry during an interview with Ariel Helwani. Days later, The Young Bucks, who are currently involved in a storyline with Punk's real-life friends Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, aired the CCTV footage from the incident on "AEW Dynamite." On the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," former AEW star Matt Hardy weighed in with his thoughts on the move, explaining why it may have been a mistake.

"I wasn't crazy about the footage and how they utilized it. I mean, I get the intent, but I would have stayed away from it. If I was in charge of AEW and making decisions, I would leave CM Punk in the past where he was, and I wouldn't reference him at all going forward. CM Punk is not at AEW, he's somewhere else," Hardy said, referencing Punk's subsequent return to WWE. "I would not reference him at all going forward and I would focus on AEW and who is currently at AEW."

Much like Hardy, many other wrestling personalities have raised questions and concerns about AEW's decision to air the backstage altercation. For Hall of Famer Bully Ray, this move seemingly backfired on AEW, as a myriad of fans were chanting for, instead of against, Punk. Tony Khan, on the other hand, continues to back up the decision, pointing out that TBS network officials were very pleased with ratings boost that followed the broadcasting of the footage.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.