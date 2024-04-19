AEW Boss Tony Khan Discusses Recent Talks With TBS

Last week, All Elite Wrestling made the decision to air CCTV footage of the backstage altercation that previously took place between CM Punk and Jack Perry at the 2023 All In pay-per-view. Following the footage's airing on "AEW Dynamite," many wrestling fans and personalities expressed heavy criticism, with some pointing out that the move seemed to "backfire" on AEW. TBS (the broadcasting network of "Dynamite"), on the other hand, seems pleased with the move.

Advertisement

On the AEW Dynasty Media Call, AEW President Tony Khan addressed his choice to publicly air the Punk-Perry scuffle, as well as the feedback he received from TBS network officials. "You have to remember that I'm responsible for everybody's jobs in this company, and it is really important for us to please the network. And TBS was really happy with that show and that performance. That's the most important thing," Khan said. "And our fan feedback on the show that we got, the rating is the number one source of fan feedback in the end for the network, and they were incredibly pleased. It was over 400,000 viewers in the 18 to 49 demographic. That was a strong performance. That is how TBS judges the show and how TBS judges the show is the most important metric I have for the performance."

Advertisement

As Khan alluded to, the ratings for this specific episode of "Dynamite" rose an overall 9 percent in comparison to the prior week's episode. The key 18 to 49 demographic specifically saw a significant boost, as it elevated 30 percent, producing about 400,000 of the 819,000 average viewers.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.