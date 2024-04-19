Why Bully Ray Says AEW Airing All In Backstage Footage 'Backfired'

Bully Ray has criticized AEW for airing the CM Punk-Jack Perry altercation, arguing that Punk came out of it looking better than anyone else involved.

Ray, during his appearance on "Busted Open," highlighted how Punk's name was chanted during the airing of the video on "AEW Dynamite," which is the main reason he believes the whole segment backfired on AEW.

"It backfired," Ray said about AEW's decision to air the backstage altercation between Punk and Perry. "People in the arena — I don't care if it was 10 people or 100 people or whatever, people were chanting for CM Punk."

He further emphasized that whatever Punk said in his interview with Ariel Helwani precisely mirrored the events depicted in the video, validating Punk's account. Ray argued that he couldn't find a single reason for AEW to air the footage on their television program.

"I think that they actually make CM Punk look like a sympathetic figure here because Punk said what he said on Helwani's show, and exactly what he said people saw. For face value, people are like, 'Okay, Punk did exactly what he said he did.' Anybody can say whatever they want, there was no reason to air the footage. There was no reason to say the Bucks wanted the footage aired, this guy wanted the footage aired. One person wanted this footage aired."

Ray feels that no one he has spoken to thinks it was a good idea for Tony Khan and co. to air the footage. He stated that the only person whom he would've loved to hear the opinion of regarding this matter is Paul Heyman as he believes that the new WWE Hall of Famer could've spun it in a way to have made someone in AEW receive sympathy from the video.