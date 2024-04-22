AEW CEO Tony Khan Addresses CM Punk Footage In Wake Of Jack Perry's Return At Dynasty

Tony Khan believes that Jack Perry got a huge reaction from the crowd on his return at AEW Dynasty, explaining how airing the Punk-Perry backstage altercation aided it.

On the post-AEW Dynasty media scrum, Khan was asked about Perry's return to AEW, with the AEW President claiming that the former TNT Champion's surprise appearance got a good reaction from the crowd. He also referred to the airing of the footage as a "bold call" by AEW, and feels that it added to the anticipation of Perry's return to AEW.

"I'm really excited about a lot of things happening in AEW. I think Jack Perry's return got a lot of excitement, it got a huge reaction," declared Khan. "I think we made a bold call in the run-up to this match, and, really, it [airing of the video] heightened the circumstances and I do think it added to the presentation of the moment of Jack Perry's return tonight at AEW Dynasty."

Khan added that some fans may have not known where Perry was since his last appearance at All In last year, and he wanted to remind fans about the reason for the star's absence by airing the footage.

"I felt like it was important to explain, partially, where Jack's been because the last time we saw him in AEW television was at Wembley Stadium. He went through the curtain and we never saw him again since. So I did feel like some responsibility to the viewer, given I knew Jack was going to return to AEW to explain where he's been," said Khan.

In the run-up to Dynasty, AEW aired backstage footage of the Punk-Perry altercation at All In last year, in a bid to promote the feud between The Young Bucks and FTR. The Young Bucks referred to Perry as the "scapegoat" of the whole situation, a moniker that Perry adopted when he debuted in NJPW.