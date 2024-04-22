WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Reportedly Joins Upcoming Reboot Of Classic Comedy

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is currently riding a wave of success following his victory over Roman Reigns earlier this month at WWE WrestleMania 40. Though it's been a while since he's taken on any roles, Rhodes has an acting career outside of wrestling as well, and it sounds as though he may soon make his return to Hollywood in a bigger form than ever before. Over the weekend, The Daily Mail reported that Rhodes has secured a role in the upcoming reboot of the action-comedy franchise "The Naked Gun."

Rhodes' part is said to be a cameo, but an important one that ties into the movie's plot. Early word indicates that Rhodes may be playing himself, where he could become a victim of hypnotization at the hands of the film's villain in a reference to the original movie.

After its origins as the TV series "Police Squad!," the original "Naked Gun" was released in 1988, starred comedian Leslie Nielsen, and parodied the action genre. Over the next six years, two more films were produced in the series, and this current reboot has been in development for many years.

This new "Naked Gun" installment will star Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, with The Lonely Island member Akiva Schaffer on hand to direct. Schaffer has previously been at the helm for "Hot Rod," "Pop Star: Never Stop Never Stopping," and the animated "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers."

During his first run with WWE, Rhodes appeared on an episode of the SyFy Network series "Warehouse 13," playing a character named Kurt Smoller. Later, after leaving WWE in 2016, Rhodes made a number of appearances on The CW's "Arrow" as Derek Sampson. Additionally, Rhodes has voiced himself in several animated WWE projects. His upcoming appearance in "The Naked Gun" will be Rhodes' first foray into live-action film, however.