Awesome Truth's First World Tag Team Title Defense Leads To Cracks In DIY On WWE Raw

Many longtime fans of "WWE NXT" have the rivalry between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano at or near the top of their list for the most memorable stretches in the brand's history. Judging by Ciampa's reaction following #DIY's loss to The Awesome Truth on "WWE Raw," we might get to see that rivalry revisited on the main roster here before too long.

The Miz and R-Truth managed to retain the World Tag Team Championships by hitting a Truth-Crushing Finale on Gargano to get the pin. After the match, Gargano shook the hands of the champions and encouraged Ciampa to do the same, only for the latter to angrily shrug off the gesture and leave the ring. Moments prior, #DIY appeared poised to earn their first main roster gold following a Meet In the Middle and a pin attempt by Gargano but just prior to the referee counting three, Miz yanked him off of Truth and out of the ring. When Ciampa responded, Miz tossed him over the barricade, giving the champs the opportunity they needed to retain.

Whether or not Ciampa and Gargano revisit their legendary feud on "Raw" or "SmackDown" remains to be seen, and certainly the upcoming WWE Draft will play a factor there, but after missing out on two chances for tag team gold of late, tonight and in the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania, it does appear that a change could be in order.

