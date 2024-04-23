The Undertaker Explains Why Triple H Was Right About Outside Stars Struggling In WWE

On a recent "Six Feet Under", The Undertaker shared his admiration for Triple H and his thought process when bringing in wrestling talent to WWE from other promotions. "The Phenom" discussed certain wrestlers not translating with the audience well when first arriving in WWE, specifically those who were initially signed with WCW.

"Somebody asked Triple H a question about other talent coming in from other places and its so true but I never heard anybody really say it, there was a lot of times where guys came in from WCW and were big stars in WCW. Not such big stars when they got to WWE ... you have to work within that WWE frame of mind and that's the thing that he was trying to say was just because you were a big star there or a big star here, doesn't mean you're going to fit into the system." 'Taker also addressed the perspective that certain wrestling fans have about WWE "holding down" imported talent, explaining how he's not onboard with that notion.

"That's what most "smart marks" they don't get ... It's the stupidest thing you've ever heard. Why would you even waste anyone's time just to bring them in, to hold them down. It's absolutely ridiculous, it's the stupidest thing I've ever heard. You don't bring people in to hold them down, you bring people in to make your product better." Undertaker has been very vocal about his appearance at WrestleMania 40 where he chokeslammed The Rock, and elsewhere on "Six Feet Under", "The Deadman" opened up about his relationship with Dwayne Johnson.

