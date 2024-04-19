WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Discusses Relationship With The Rock

After receiving a chokeslam from WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania 40 night two, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson publicly vowed to exact revenge on him sometime in the future. Behind the scenes, though, Undertaker insists that Johnson is far from the vengeful type. On a recent episode of "Six Feet Under," The Undertaker provided a glimpse into his backstage relationship with Johnson, revealing that "The Final Boss" is a rather warmhearted human.

"[Sharing the ring with Johnson] was fun. It was just like a little flashback. All my dealings with him that night [at WrestleMania 40], he was just so gracious," Undertaker said. "I just sensed that he was just happy like being involved in that again. Obviously, he's one of the most, probably the biggest movie star out there, but you could just tell he was in his element. And he was so kind and gracious to everybody. Man, it was good to see. It was just, overall, what a great weekend."

Following his interference in night two's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, Johnson appeared on "WWE Raw," proclaiming that, much like The Undertaker, his business with Rhodes is nowhere near finished. On night one of WrestleMania 40, Johnson and Reigns faced Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a high-profile tag team match, in which Johnson pinned Rhodes in the center of the ring. 24 hours later, Rhodes unseated Reigns in the aforementioned title match to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Regardless if Rhodes remains champion or not, though, Johnson is intent on continuing their story.

