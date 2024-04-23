Why Kevin Nash Calls Cody Rhodes The 'Perfect F***ing Champion' For WWE

After two years of trying to finish his story, Cody Rhodes finally achieved his lifelong dream and became Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 40. Since then, he has been riding high as the new face of the company, especially during WWE's recent tour of the United Kingdom, where Rhodes has been in action on every single show.

Rhodes is one of the only top champions WWE has had in recent years that has a full-time schedule, which is why Kevin Nash stated on "Kliq This" that the mentality Rhodes has of wanting to perform on every show is why he is the perfect man to be at the top of the card. "The only old school guy that's still in that locker room that's of the new era is Cody," Nash said. "Cody would work 300 f**king days a year and wouldn't bat an eye, that's why he's the perfect f**king champion right now. He's not going to take time off, he's going to show up f**king an hour before anybody else, and sign 250 f**king belts."

On the UK tour, Rhodes successfully defended his title against Shinsuke Nakamura each night, taking his total amount of defenses to five since WrestleMania 40 as he recently defeated Dominik Mysterio in a dark match after the April 12 "WWE SmackDown." Rhodes will make his first televised defense of the Undisputed WWE Championship at the company's next Premium Live Event, Backlash, which takes place on May 4 in Lyon, France, where he will face former WWE Champion AJ Styles in the main event. Rhodes also has his eye on The Rock for when he eventually returns to the company, as "The Great One" made it clear he will be coming back for Rhodes when he does eventually return.

