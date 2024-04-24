Ex-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon Files Motion To Force Janel Grant Lawsuit Into Arbitration

As Janel Grant's lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon and others continues, McMahon's counsel has filed a motion to take the matter out of the public court.

According to a new filing, McMahon's attorneys have cited a section of Grant's Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) that states any grievances the two parties have should be settled in private arbitration, as opposed to public court. McMahon's team also categorically denies Grant's accusations, alleging that she couldn't have been grieving the death of her parents in 2019, as they died much earlier, and also stating that Grant and her then-fiance's ability to live in the same building as McMahon without incident, despite the sordid nature of the alleged affair, called Grant's accusations and description of her relationship with McMahon into question.

According to Wrestlenomics's Brandon Thurston, Grant's attorney Ann Callis had the following to say: "Vince McMahon has never known a storyline that he doesn't twist to fit his own shameful narrative. Her father was in in-home hospice during his final days where Janel continued to care for him around the clock. Prior to his death, she had been caring for her blind, wheelchair-bound mother. Using the grief of someone who lost both of her parents is an all new level of disgusting."

Grant has accused McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE of sexual harassment, abuse, and sex trafficking during her time as an assistant for McMahon between 2019 and 2022. The suit also mentioned various unnamed "Corporate Officers" as well as a "Former UFC World Champion" who was later revealed to be Brock Lesnar.