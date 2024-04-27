WWE HOFer Ted DiBiase Gets Candid About Doing Drugs On The Road

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase recently spoke about his own experience with drug use, and how addiction ran in his family.

With a history of notorious illicit drug use in the industry, WWE has seemingly cleaned up its act with the introduction of a wellness policy and help superstars who have trouble with addiction. There has also seemingly been a culture shift in the modern era of wrestling where a better work and life balance is strived for. On his "Everybody's Got A Pod" podcast, DiBiase revealed the substances he used and how he used them.

"I did some coke. The thing about it for me, it wasn't something I would ... I didn't sit around and do cocaine all day. What it was for me was, well, it was a stimulant, and so if I'm making a long road (trip), like I'm gonna be up at 2 or 3 or 4 o'clock in the morning driving, I would take a couple of snorts of coke and I was wide-eyed and bushy tail," DiBiase recalled of his younger days.

He stated that this never became habitual or an addiction, and called the use "functional" to help him complete tasks with a very busy schedule and on very little sleep. "The Million Dollar Man" went on to reveal that alcohol addiction ran in his family.

"My mother was an alcoholic and I didn't want to follow ... alcoholic, drug addict. They actually say it skips a generation, I don't know. But, by the grace of god, I wasn't, and I was never addicted to any alcohol or beer whatever. Nothing."

The Hall of Famer has previously spoken honestly about also using steroids during the early days of his pro wrestling career.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Everybody's Got A Pod" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription