Mark Briscoe Recalls Issues With Sinclair Era Of ROH

ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe has a lot of history with the promotion, which was one of the reasons why he and his late brother Jay were both the inaugural inductees into the promotion's Hall of Fame.

Briscoe was in ROH during the early days of Sinclair, Inc.'s ownership of the promotion, which he recently commented on during an appearance on "Busted Open Radio." Some fans have been very critical of the "Sinclair Era" of ROH, and Briscoe was asked whether the changes from the new management made him doubt the promotion's future. "

"I never doubted the future of Ring of Honor. I'll put it this way: I never doubted Ring of Honor. We always had an amazing roster."

Briscoe praised the ROH roster and even former COO Joe Koff, but admitted that spirits were low during the aforementioned era. "He was an amazing boss, but all the Sinclair Broadcasting guys, as great as they were, I would say that I felt the spirit of Ring of Honor was kind of just a little bit stifled there."

The current AEW and ROH star also explained that wrestlers were under exclusive contracts during this time, which prevented them from taking up independent gigs.