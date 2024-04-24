Bully Ray Assesses The 'Biggest' Story Coming Out Of AEW Dynasty

WWE legend Bully Ray has assessed AEW's Dynasty pay-per-view and named the Jack Perry return to the promotion as the standout moment of the night.

Ray, on "Busted Open Radio," said that there were four stories that AEW could tell after the Dynasty pay-per-view, with the biggest of them all being the Jack Perry return.

"I think the biggest story [coming out of Dynasty] Jack Perry. Let's see if they get this right. Hopefully, they do," said Ray.

Ray agreed with host Dave LaGreca's list of three other stories aside from the Perry one from last weekend's Dynasty show that AEW can focus on, which includes the Chris Jericho-Hook feud, the rivalry in the women's division between Thunder Rosa, Deonna Purrazzo, Toni Storm and Mariah May, and Swerve Strickland's title win.

The Hall of Famer argued that AEW is telling stories on their show each week, but that these stories end far too quickly. While discussing the Perry situation, the tag team legend argued how it takes a long time for people to understand the pro wrestling business, for wrestlers and those working behind the scenes like Tony Khan. He feels that Khan should view the airing of the footage in a positive light since it appears to have worked in Perry's favor, who got a great reaction from the crowd.

"When Jack Perry came back at Dynasty, look at the reaction he's got and look at the trickledown effect from it," said the Hall of Famer.

Perry made a surprise appearance on Dynasty after The Young Bucks teased his involvement in their storyline with FTR. The former AEW TNT Champion helped Matt and Nick Jackson become the first-ever three-time AEW Tag Team Champions after he got involved in their ladder match with FTR.