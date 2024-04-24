Photo: Nic Nemeth, Formerly WWE's Dolph Ziggler, Pays Homage To Kairi Sane

Nic Nemeth, formerly WWE's Dolph Ziggler, was in action over the weekend as he attempted to add another championship to his growing collection. Nemeth is the current SCX Champion, as well as the IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion in NJPW, and at TNA's recent Rebellion pay-per-view, he attempted to wrestle the TNA World Championship away from Moose in the main event. During the match, Nemeth landed a top rope elbow drop not too dissimilar to that of WWE star Kairi Sane, who many fans consider to have the best elbow drop in the business. On Wednesday, Nemeth took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay homage to Sane by saying "A shout out to the best elbow in the game @KAIRI_official #tna #rebellion."

Sane noticed the post and responded with one of her own, including a picture of her delivering said elbow, and another of herself and Nemeth during their time in WWE together.

Despite channeling the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Nemeth was unsuccessful in his attempt to become the new TNA World Champion, as Moose left Rebellion with title in hand. Nemeth will have to shake off the loss quickly, as he will be defending the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship on night one of NJPW's Wrestling Dontaku event on May 3, where he will be taking on NJPW president and multi-time world champion, Hiroshi Tanahashi. As for Sane, her next defense of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with partner Asuka has yet to be confirmed, but with Backlash happening in Lyon, France on May 4, there is every chance that another title match for The Kabuki Warriors could be just around the corner.

