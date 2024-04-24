The Undertaker Assesses WWE Star Logan Paul

The Undertaker has provided his thoughts on the wrestling ability of the current WWE United States Champion and YouTube sensation, Logan Paul. On "Six Feet Under", 'Taker explained how he likes that Paul feels unique compared to the rest of the roster due to his style as well as being an outsider. "That's the one key thing I like about him, I mean not only his athleticism and how fast he picks up the in-ring stuff, but what I like is that he is not a polished professional sports entertainer ... everyone has pretty much the same formula because that's how they all come up, he's an outsider that's come into the business with this huge following and this huge background. So I kind of like the fact that he's a little bit of an oddity." said Undertaker.

Undertaker also praised Paul for his performance at WrestleMania 40 against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, specifically describing a particular move that he thought helped Paul connect with the audience during the match. "That frog splash that he did to go over in that match, dude, I told him, I knew you were going over with that one. You don't get up that high unless you're going to go over with it," 'Taker described.

Paul has yet to appear on WWE television since WrestleMania 40, however the reigning United States Champion recently announced on his podcast "Impaulsive" that he is going to be a father, revealing that his fiance Nina Agdal is pregnant.

