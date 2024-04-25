Backstage News On The Undertaker's Contract Status With WWE

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has reportedly signed a new deal with WWE, which is his first since the company has come under the TKO umbrella.

According to "PWInsider Elite," The Undertaker is believed to have signed a new Legends agreement with WWE. The deal was reportedly either put together or close to being closed by WrestleMania but is said to have been finalized in the time since that weekend. "The Deadman" has not been seen on WWE programming since his appearance at WrestleMania, where he chokeslammed Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during the main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

He recently said that his appearance at "The Show of Shows" came together rather quickly and that he wasn't initially certain if he'd be able to be of any help in the segment when his involvement was pitched by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. The Undertaker said that he didn't even know he was locked in for the appearance until Sunday night's WrestleMania festivities had begun, but has stated that his cameo at WrestleMania gave him closure.

The Undertaker has not wrestled for WWE since 2020, when he competed against AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard Match, which saw "The Phenom" defeat "The Phenomenal One," despite Styles having help from OC members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 when the event returned to his home state of Texas for WrestleMania 38. The former WWE Champion mainly fills his time with his new podcast "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway."

