Jinder Mahal Reflects On AEW Boss Tony Khan Tweeting About His WWE Raw Title Match

Former WWE star Jinder Mahal has opened up about his WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins on "WWE Raw" earlier this year, and how he's grateful to Tony Khan for it.

On a recent episode of "Insight," Chris Van Vliet asked Mahal about AEW President Tony Khan's critical tweet towards his title match with Seth Rollins, stating that "The Modern Day Maharaja" should have never gotten the championship opportunity. Mahal expressed his gratitude to Khan for making the match feel more interesting.

"Drew had texted me and I got like a bunch of texts in a row. I was like, 'What? I got to see this.' Then I opened up Twitter and that's when I saw it. Thank you Tony. You made that match with Seth more interesting and people watched it. People actually thought I was going to win it just to spite Tony ... yeah I was surprised, everybody stuck up for me. It never happened before."

Mahal also shared how the phrase "Don't Hinder Jinder" started leading up to his championship match with Rollins and how many fans use the term when meeting him in public. "Some fan had a sign in Chicago one time that said, 'Don't Hinder Jinder'and they zoomed in on it and it just kind of took off and had a life of its own. I don't think I've ever said 'Don't Hinder Jinder' on TV or anything ... a lot of people say it to me, like if I'm walking down the street, here at WrestleMania week people have run up saying 'Don't Hinder Jinder' instead of 'Hey Jinder,' they say 'Don't Hinder Jinder.'"

Mahal wasn't the only wrestler who was let go from WWE last week as WWE released four other superstars on the same night as the "Modern Day Maharaja."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.