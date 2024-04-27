Tiffany Stratton Reveals The Hardest Aspect Of WWE Main Roster Transition

WWE star Tiffany Stratton has talked about the major challenges she has faced since her move to the main roster.

After achieving almost everything she could on "WWE NXT," Stratton made her main roster debut at the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match where she made it to the final four, and even scored an elimination on current "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. She permanently moved to the main roster in the weeks after the Royal Rumble, where she has since found a home on the "Smackdown" brand. During a recent interview with "TV Insider," Stratton revealed the biggest challenge she has faced since moving to the blue brand.

"I would definitely say travel would be the number one, craziest, hardest thing to adapt to," Stratton said. "You're traveling every week, twice or more a week. In NXT, I would travel maybe every couple of months. I would say travel is the hardest part of everything."

Stratton revealed that out of all of the women on the WWE roster, she has become close with Nia Jax, who has helped her adjust to the hectic main roster schedule, as well as helping her make some fun TikToks. The former "NXT" Women's Champion said having people like Jax in her life has been helpful, especially during her recent trip to Perth for the Elimination Chamber event.

"Perth was my big PLE, so it was nice to have someone there to guide me along the way. Like this is where you go, this is what you do. We had a 20-hour plane ride together, so it was nice to have someone to talk to," said Stratton.

