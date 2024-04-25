Video: AEW Champ Toni Storm Has A Message For Serena Deeb & Anna Jay

While most of the attention from last night's "AEW Dynamite" focused on how the show ended, plenty was going on surrounding "Timeless" Toni Storm. The AEW Women's World Champion came to the aid of her protege, Mariah May after she was attacked by Anna Jay following the latter's loss to Mina Shirakawa, only for Serena Deeb to emerge in the aftermath and stake her claim for a shot at Storm's championship somewhere down the road by posing with Storm's title belt, which she dropped while attempting to save May.

As has become the norm for her these days, Storm found time to address all the chaos in a social media exclusive posted hours after "Dynamite" went off the air. Once more calling May to her bosom, Storm focused her attention on Deeb first, expressing hope that Deeb took plenty of photos while she was posing with Storm's title so that she could sell them "at the next dilapidated indie event that you're at." Storm further said Deeb wasn't in her league, and that Deeb could "touch her title, but not her child."

Quickly shifting gears, Storm went after Jay, saying that the former Dark Order and Jericho Appreciation Society member should've kept her nose and "that rather large bottom out of my business." She further vowed that if Jay touched a hair on May's head at "Collision" this Saturday, where Storm and Jay will meet one-on-one, Storm would clap Jay's cheeks "all the way back to Georgia." The AEW Women's World Champion wrapped things up by declaring she was on the "run of a lifetime," and her life "was far from over," before she and May went into Storm's now-famous catchphrase.

