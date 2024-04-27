AEW's Tony Khan Donating Neck Brace To Charity After Prompting By NFL's Rich Eisen

The attack on Tony Khan at the hands of Jack Perry and the Young Bucks during this week's "AEW Dynamite" looks like it will have at least one positive outcome. The AEW CEO was attacked by Perry after Khan seemingly agreed to bury the hatchet and re-instate him, ending Perry's eight-month hiatus from the company following his backstage altercation with CM Punk. v, notably donning it during the 2024 NFL Draft.

In fact, Rich Eisen of the NFL Network suggested that Tony Khan will be signing and auctioning off the brace, aiming to give the proceeds to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital to support "the Run Rich Run" program. On air, Khan texted Eisen to agree to the deal, but — going into full plug mode — only after he's recovered from the "spike piledriver" he received during "AEW Dynamite."

Khan's attack at the hands of Perry and the Bucks was the latest development in the story laid out with the airing of Perry and Punk's backstage scuffle at All In last year. Perry returned to the promotion at AEW Dynasty to aid the Bucks in winning the tag titles and arrived to last week's "Dynamite" alongside them and fellow Elite member Kazuchika Okada. The Bucks joined in on attacking Tony Khan last week, landing their signature Meltzer Driver (recently re-named the Tony Khan Driver) in the middle of the ring to close out the show. AEW has since announced that there will be an update on Tony Khan's medical condition during Saturday night's episode of "AEW Collision".

